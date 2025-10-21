 Ikkis Trailer Attached To Thamma; Has Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Impressed The Audience?
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda made his acting debut with The Archies, which was released on Netflix. But now, he is all set to make his big-screen debut with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, so the trailer of Ikkis has been attached to Thamma. Well, people who have watched the trailer are sharing their reviews on social media.

A netizen tweeted, "#Ikkis looks way too promising MINUS the lead... Looks weird... Too early to judge but the act by the lead looks so raw... (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Saw the trailer of #ikkis by Sriram Raghavan. it has the entire movie in it. can someone in bollywood please learn how to cut a trailer (sic)."

YouTuber Anmok Jamwal tweeted, "#Ikkis looks spectacular in scale but I’m not too sure about Agastya Nanda as the lead. A huge huge risk to mount such a film on such a raw unproven talent! Let’s see how it is! PS: the trailer is attached to Thamma in theatres (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ikkis is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film marks the debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher.

Ikkis Release Date

While the exact release date of the film is not yet announced, the makers have revealed that the movie will hit the big screens in December this year.

Varun Dhawan In Ikkis

After Badlapur, Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan were going to team up for Ikkis. But, the Varun later opted out of the film, and Agastya was roped in.

Agastya had received mixed reviews for his performance in The Archies. So, let's wait and watch what response he will get for Ikkis.

