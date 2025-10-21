Akshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death, Director Priyadarshan Shares Heartbreaking Memories With Veteran Actor

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday, October 20. His last rites were held at Mumbai's Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close friends and family. Filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed that Akshay Kumar, who shared a close bond with Asrani and had worked with him in several films, was deeply affected by the actor's demise.

Akshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death

Speaking to News 18, Priyadarshan said, "Akshay Kumar called me twice. He said that he feels he’s in depression as he was working with Asrani sir for the past 40-45 days in two films. He would give Akshay a lot of advice. He also used to tell Rajpal (Yadav) about the mistakes he made in his life and how he shouldn’t make those."

Further, Priyadarshan shared that he feels blessed to have shot Asrani’s last take just five to six days ago, which made the actor’s sudden demise even more shocking for him. The filmmaker added that he had only one small scene left with Asrani in Haiwaan.

He added, "He had a bad back pain. So, we used to give him a chair. We would remove it only when the cameras would start rolling. He had told me that he went to Indore and came back. The road was bad and he couldn’t move his legs. But he still came and finished the work."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Priyadarshan said that Asrani was the best and even more humorous off-camera than on, recalling how everyone would gather around him to listen to his old stories from the film industry.

"He was such a wonderful narrator and would make us laugh like anything! Whenever Asrani sir would sit, other actors would huddle around him. And they would laugh a lot," said the filmmaker.

Akshay Kumar mourned Asrani’s death on social media. Having shared screen space with the veteran in films like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan, he posted a picture with the cinema icon on his X handle, reminiscing about their recent shoot for the upcoming film Haiwaan.

He added, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti."