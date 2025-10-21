 Akshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death, Director Priyadarshan Shares Heartbreaking Memories With Veteran Actor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death, Director Priyadarshan Shares Heartbreaking Memories With Veteran Actor

Akshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death, Director Priyadarshan Shares Heartbreaking Memories With Veteran Actor

Veteran actor Asrani, passed away at 84 in Mumbai on October 20. His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium, attended by family and close friends. Filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed that Akshay Kumar, who shared a close bond with him, was deeply affected. "He said he feels he's in depression after working with Asrani sir for 40-45 days," Priyadarshan said.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday, October 20. His last rites were held at Mumbai's Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close friends and family. Filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed that Akshay Kumar, who shared a close bond with Asrani and had worked with him in several films, was deeply affected by the actor's demise.

Akshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death

Speaking to News 18, Priyadarshan said, "Akshay Kumar called me twice. He said that he feels he’s in depression as he was working with Asrani sir for the past 40-45 days in two films. He would give Akshay a lot of advice. He also used to tell Rajpal (Yadav) about the mistakes he made in his life and how he shouldn’t make those."

Read Also
Asrani's Family Issues FIRST Statement After Death, Says His Loss Brings Deep Sorrow: 'He Gave...
article-image

Further, Priyadarshan shared that he feels blessed to have shot Asrani’s last take just five to six days ago, which made the actor’s sudden demise even more shocking for him. The filmmaker added that he had only one small scene left with Asrani in Haiwaan.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In Jaipur
Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In Jaipur
Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid Latif - VIDEO
Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid Latif - VIDEO
'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By Burning Diya, Credits Father For Saving Life
'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By Burning Diya, Credits Father For Saving Life
H-1B Fee Of USD 100,000 Won't Apply To Status Change Or Extension Cases: USCIS
H-1B Fee Of USD 100,000 Won't Apply To Status Change Or Extension Cases: USCIS

He added, "He had a bad back pain. So, we used to give him a chair. We would remove it only when the cameras would start rolling. He had told me that he went to Indore and came back. The road was bad and he couldn’t move his legs. But he still came and finished the work."

Priyadarshan said that Asrani was the best and even more humorous off-camera than on, recalling how everyone would gather around him to listen to his old stories from the film industry.

"He was such a wonderful narrator and would make us laugh like anything! Whenever Asrani sir would sit, other actors would huddle around him. And they would laugh a lot," said the filmmaker.

Akshay Kumar mourned Asrani’s death on social media. Having shared screen space with the veteran in films like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan, he posted a picture with the cinema icon on his X handle, reminiscing about their recent shoot for the upcoming film Haiwaan.

He added, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By...

'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By...

Akshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death, Director Priyadarshan Shares Heartbreaking Memories...

Akshay Kumar In Depression After Asrani's Death, Director Priyadarshan Shares Heartbreaking Memories...

Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz...

Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz...

'Woke Up To Delhi's AQI Touching 447...': Vaani Kapoor Urges People To Celebrate Diwali Without...

'Woke Up To Delhi's AQI Touching 447...': Vaani Kapoor Urges People To Celebrate Diwali Without...

'I Passed!': Ira Khan Celebrates Last Therapy Session; Netizens Wish Her 'More Strength & Courage'

'I Passed!': Ira Khan Celebrates Last Therapy Session; Netizens Wish Her 'More Strength & Courage'