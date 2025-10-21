 'Woke Up To Delhi's AQI Touching 447...': Vaani Kapoor Urges People To Celebrate Diwali Without Dimming Air Quality
Vaani Kapoor is currently in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with her family. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share that she woke up to Delhi's AQI touching 447, and she has urged people to celebrate the festival without dimming the air quality. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Instagram: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is currently in Delhi to celebrate the Diwali festival with her family. The actress on Monday shared some beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration. However, on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram story to post about Delhi's worst air quality.

Vaani wrote, "Woke up to Delhi's AQI touching 447 one of the highest in the world today. Maybe next year, we find a way to celebrate without dimming the air we breathe (sic)."

Delhi's air quality has become a matter of concern. While Vaani has reacted to it, let's see if any other celebs will post about it on social media.

During an interview with PTI, Environmentalist Sunil Dahiya said that earlier the AQI was low, but it rose due to the bursting of firecrackers.

"In several areas, pollution levels crossed 900–1000. This Diwali, green crackers were allowed, but the government’s restrictions were not followed. Banned crackers were used, and the Supreme Court’s order on green crackers was not adhered to," he further said.

Vaani Kapoor Movies

Vaani's last release was Aabeer Gulaal, which also starred Fawad Khan in the lead role. The film was supposed to be released in May this year, but due to the Pahalgam attack, it was banned in India. Later, in September this year, the makers released the film in many countries, excluding India. However, the film failed to make a mark internationally as well.

This year, Vaani also made her web series debut with the series, Mandala Murders, and it received mixed response from the critics and the audience.

Talking about her upcoming movies, she has two films currently lined up, Sarvagunn Sampanna and Badtameez Gill. The release dates of both movies have not yet been announced.

