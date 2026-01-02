Oscar-Winning Actor Tommy Lee Jones' 34-Year-Old Daughter Victoria Jones Found Dead At San Francisco Hotel On New Year

Victoria Jones, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has reportedly died after being found unresponsive at a luxury hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day. She was 34.

According to multiple media reports, a woman believed to be Victoria was discovered in the hallway of the Fairmont San Francisco during the early hours of January 1, 2026. TMZ was the first to report that hotel staff alerted emergency services following a medical emergency call placed shortly before 3 am.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that it received a call at approximately 2:52 am on January 1 regarding a person in medical distress at the hotel. In a statement shared with Us Weekly, the department said paramedics conducted an on-site assessment and declared the individual deceased.

“Upon arrival, paramedics from the fire department performed an assessment. The person was declared deceased,” the statement read. “The San Francisco Police Department and the medical examiner’s office were called to the scene, and the location was subsequently turned over to them.”

Sources cited by NBC Bay Area stated that the woman was found in a hotel hallway early Thursday morning. Authorities have said there were no immediate signs of foul play. However, officials have not formally confirmed the woman’s identity, pending identification by the medical examiner. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Who was Victoria Jones?

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also share a son, Austin Jones, who is 43. Victoria largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years but had brief exposure to the entertainment industry during her early life.

Following in her father’s footsteps, she appeared in small roles as a child, including a cameo in Men in Black II (2002). She also featured in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), a critically acclaimed film directed by Tommy Lee Jones. In addition to film, she made an appearance on the popular television series One Tree Hill.

Neither Tommy Lee Jones nor his representatives have issued an official statement at the time of writing. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities await final identification and autopsy results from the medical examiner’s office.

More details are expected to emerge once officials complete their assessment and formally confirm the circumstances surrounding her death.