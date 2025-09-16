Aabeer Gulaal Review: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Disappoints; Critics Call It 'Frustrating & Cheap'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's controversial film Aabeer Gulaal was released worldwide on September 12, 2025, in all countries except India. Initially slated for release on May 9, the film was banned following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent political tensions. The reviews are out, and critics have slammed the film, calling it 'frustrating' and 'cheap.'

Critics Review Aabeer Gulaal

BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid shared a video review of Aabeer Gulaal, where he described the film as one of the most frustrating romantic dramas he has seen in a very long time. He added, "Not only does it look cheap, but it is such an incoherent, inconsistent storyline, which is such an injustice to the talent that you're working with."

Haroon stated that while Fawad, one of the finest actors from Pakistan, often brings natural charm and charisma to his roles, this film demands nothing more than Fawad and Vaani simply looking good on screen and hoping that everything else will fall into place.

He added, "I genuinely have not had such a frustrating viewing experience in the cinema for a very long time. Add to that such poor finishing of the film, it feels like no attention has been paid to the colour grading of the film… Fawad and Vaani weren't the problem, the film itself was a problem."

After Haroon shared his review, several netizens in the comments section agreed with him, adding that Aabeer Gulaal marks the downfall of Fawad.

Gulf News described Aabeer Gulaal as 'bloated, padded with unnecessary segues that drag the runtime,' further adding that Lisa Haydon’s cameo was the biggest offender, contributing nothing to the film. "A tighter cut would have sharpened the storytelling and saved us from mid-movie fidgeting.”

Another reviewer, Sadiq Saleem of Khaleej Times, expressed disappointment, stating that one can’t help but feel Fawad deserved better, and so did the audience. He further criticised the film, adding that it suffers from weak storytelling.

"The film leans heavily on YRF and Dharma universe. Dance competitions (which Vaani obviously wins), medley of retro songs, and nods to DDLJ and Chandni abound – like the rain-soaked dance between Vaani and Fawad echoes Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It’s nostalgia turned cliché."

Will Aabeer Gulaal Release In India?

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported Aabeer Gulaal will release in India on September 26. However, dismissing the viral claims, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact-check on social media.



PIB Debunks Fake Reports Of Aabeer Gulaal’s Release In India

Clarifying the reports, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a fact-check on social media that the claims were false, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film “Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film."