 Drashti Dhami Baby First Pic: TV Actress Introduces Daughter Leela Khemka To Fans; Karan Grover, Jennifer Winget & Others Shower Love
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDrashti Dhami Baby First Pic: TV Actress Introduces Daughter Leela Khemka To Fans; Karan Grover, Jennifer Winget & Others Shower Love

Drashti Dhami Baby First Pic: TV Actress Introduces Daughter Leela Khemka To Fans; Karan Grover, Jennifer Winget & Others Shower Love

Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka shared the first pictures of their daughter, Leela Khemka, on New Year, introducing her to fans. Celebrities flooded the post with love and heartfelt wishes for the little princess.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Drashti Dhami Baby First Pic | Instagram

Drashti Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, welcomed a daughter named Leela Khemka in October 2024. On the occasion of New Year, the television actress revealed her baby girl’s face and name. By uploading pictures from the baby’s birthday, Drashti introduced her daughter to her fans and followers

She captioned the post, "Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka (sic)." Shabir Ahluwalia dropped black heart emojis in the comments. Priya Malik wrote, "God bless ❤️." Siddhant Karnick gushed over the baby’s cuteness, saying, "Yaaayyyy.. She soo pretty (sic)." Others continued to wish the baby girl, "Happy belated birthday, little princess Leela."

Karan Grover commented, "Hello leela ❤️ stay blessed." Kritika Kamra also greeted Leela in the comment section. Mukti Mohan wrote, "Awleyyy❤️ such a doll (sic)." Jennifer Winget called the baby girl a "Little angel." Surbhi Jyoti wrote "Doll." Drashti Dhami is a popular Indian television actress and model, best known for her roles in hit TV shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She has earned widespread fame for her versatile performances and on-screen charm. Drashti is married to Neeraj Khemka, a businessman based in Mumbai. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and shared interests, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love before they tied the knot on February 21, 2015.

Drashti was often seen uploading the pictures of her baby, but she made sure to never reveal the newborn's face. On 22nd October, Drashti and Niraj announced through a joint post about welcoming the baby girl. They wrote, "SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024 🧿🧿♥️♥️." Later on the occasion of Diwali, Drashti held her daughter close to her heart while posing with her husband. She wrote, "Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties ! Nevertheless. Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE 👶🏻To you and your (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Auto Sales Rise 14% To 3.7 Lakh Units In December 2025
Bajaj Auto Sales Rise 14% To 3.7 Lakh Units In December 2025
Retail Investors Pump Record ₹34,840 Crore Into IPOs
Retail Investors Pump Record ₹34,840 Crore Into IPOs
India Manufacturing PMI Slips To 55 In December, Weakest Growth In 2 Years
India Manufacturing PMI Slips To 55 In December, Weakest Growth In 2 Years
FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17
FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17

Drashti Dhami is a popular Indian television actress and model, best known for her roles in hit TV shows like Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She has earned widespread fame for her versatile performances and on-screen charm. Drashti is married to Neeraj Khemka, a businessman based in Mumbai. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and shared interests, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love before they tied the knot on February 21, 2015.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disha Patani & Arshad Warsi's Viral Goa Video Sparks Frenzy, Fans Wonder 'Asneer Grover Hai Kya?'–...

Disha Patani & Arshad Warsi's Viral Goa Video Sparks Frenzy, Fans Wonder 'Asneer Grover Hai Kya?'–...

Who Was Victoria Jones? Know About Actor Tommy Lee Jones Daughter Found Dead At San Francisco Hotel

Who Was Victoria Jones? Know About Actor Tommy Lee Jones Daughter Found Dead At San Francisco Hotel

Shah Rukh Khan-Bangladeshi Player IPL Row: 'Joh Bhi Uski Jeebh Kaat Kar..', Hindu Mahasabha Leader...

Shah Rukh Khan-Bangladeshi Player IPL Row: 'Joh Bhi Uski Jeebh Kaat Kar..', Hindu Mahasabha Leader...

Drashti Dhami Baby First Pic: TV Actress Introduces Daughter Leela Khemka To Fans; Karan Grover,...

Drashti Dhami Baby First Pic: TV Actress Introduces Daughter Leela Khemka To Fans; Karan Grover,...

'That Chapter Ended': Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan Slams Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar

'That Chapter Ended': Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan Slams Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar