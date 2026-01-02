Drashti Dhami Baby First Pic: TV Actress Introduces Daughter Leela Khemka To Fans; Karan Grover, Jennifer Winget & Others Shower Love

Drashti Dhami Baby First Pic | Instagram

Drashti Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, welcomed a daughter named Leela Khemka in October 2024. On the occasion of New Year, the television actress revealed her baby girl’s face and name. By uploading pictures from the baby’s birthday, Drashti introduced her daughter to her fans and followers

She captioned the post, "Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka (sic)." Shabir Ahluwalia dropped black heart emojis in the comments. Priya Malik wrote, "God bless ❤️." Siddhant Karnick gushed over the baby’s cuteness, saying, "Yaaayyyy.. She soo pretty (sic)." Others continued to wish the baby girl, "Happy belated birthday, little princess Leela."

Karan Grover commented, "Hello leela ❤️ stay blessed." Kritika Kamra also greeted Leela in the comment section. Mukti Mohan wrote, "Awleyyy❤️ such a doll (sic)." Jennifer Winget called the baby girl a "Little angel." Surbhi Jyoti wrote "Doll." Drashti Dhami is a popular Indian television actress and model, best known for her roles in hit TV shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She has earned widespread fame for her versatile performances and on-screen charm. Drashti is married to Neeraj Khemka, a businessman based in Mumbai. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and shared interests, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love before they tied the knot on February 21, 2015.

Drashti was often seen uploading the pictures of her baby, but she made sure to never reveal the newborn's face. On 22nd October, Drashti and Niraj announced through a joint post about welcoming the baby girl. They wrote, "SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024 🧿🧿♥️♥️." Later on the occasion of Diwali, Drashti held her daughter close to her heart while posing with her husband. She wrote, "Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties ! Nevertheless. Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE 👶🏻To you and your (sic)."

Drashti Dhami is a popular Indian television actress and model, best known for her roles in hit TV shows like Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She has earned widespread fame for her versatile performances and on-screen charm. Drashti is married to Neeraj Khemka, a businessman based in Mumbai. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and shared interests, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love before they tied the knot on February 21, 2015.