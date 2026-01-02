'That Chapter Ended': Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan Slams Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, reacted to reports linking him romantically to actress and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiya Shankar. He dismissed the claims as baseless and urged people to stop dragging his name into unfounded relationship rumours.

The clarification came a few days after an entertainment page shared a post that went viral, claiming that Abhishek and Jiya were set to get engaged. The post suggested that the two had made their relationship official and were preparing to take the next step, even extending congratulatory wishes to the “cute couple.” Soon after, similar claims began circulating on X, with some users going a step further and alleging that the duo was already engaged.

Addressing the speculation, Abhishek took to his Instagram story on January 1 to set the record straight. “I want to make one thing very clear -please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since,” he wrote.

Expressing his frustration, Abhishek added that such rumours tend to resurface repeatedly without any basis. “What’s disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too,” he stated. He further clarified that he does not engage in “games, assumptions, or unnecessary speculation."

Meanwhile, Jiya also addressed the buzz surrounding her alleged engagement to Abhishek. A few days earlier, the actress shared a photo that subtly yet clearly distanced her from the rumours. The image featured Jiya posing with a mystery man, who is seen gently kissing her on the forehead. While she did not reveal his identity, the post made it evident that Abhishek is not the person she is romantically involved with.

Alongside the picture, Jiya dismissed the engagement rumours in her caption, writing, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025,” firmly rubbishing the claims.

Jiya and Abhishek first sparked dating speculation during their time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where their bond inside the house drew attention. Their collaboration on a music video after the show further fuelled romance rumours.

However, Jiya has repeatedly maintained that they were never more than friends and has clarified in the past that even that friendship has faded over time.