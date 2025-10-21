 Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini Announcement From Thamma Gets Leaked - Watch Video
There were reports that Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's film Shakti Shalini. But, it is now confirmed as the movie has been officially announced in Thamma, which has hit the big screens today (October 21, 2025).

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Instagram / X (Twitter)

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has hit the big screens today (October 21, 2025). It is the fifth film in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and during the movie, the makers have announced their next MHCU movie, Shakti Shalini, starring Saiyaara fame actress Aneed Padda.

A video has gone viral on social media, and netizens are claiming that it is the announcement of Shakti Shalini. In the video, we get to see that the makers have given a hint about what to expect from the film, and later, the cast and the release date are announced: "Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini." Check out the video below...

Shakti Shalini is slated to release on December 24, 2026. So, it will be a Christmas release.

article-image

Earlier, there were reports that Kiara Advani was supposed to star in Shakti Shalini, but the movie was never officially announced with the War 2 actress.

Upcoming Movies In Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

While Thamma has been released and Shakti Shalini announced, many more films will be made under the MHCU, like Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Chhoti Stree (animation), Stree 3, Munjya 2, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh.

At the trailer launch of Thamma, Shraddha Kapoor had revealed that before Stree 3 releases, an animated film titled Chhoti Stree will hit the big screens. However, the official release date of the movie has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, fans of Varun have been eagerly waiting for Bhediya 2. The movie is slated to release in August next year, but reportedly, it might get postponed.

According to reports, Chamunda stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, but there's no official confirmation about it. Meanwhile, recently, in an interview, Dinesh Vijan had confirmed that in the next 5 years, all these movies will be released. We are sure the audience is in for a treat.

