 Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz Khan: 'We've Been Going Steady...'
Television actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has found love again after her 2023 breakup with Eijaz Khan, whom she met on the reality show. Confirming the news, Pavitra said that she’ll celebrate Diwali with her US-based businessman boyfriend’s family. "We’ve been going steady for quite some time, and it feels right," she added.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Television actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has found new love after her split from actor Eijaz Khan, whom she met on the reality show. The couple parted ways in 2023 after nearly four years together. Earlier, Pavitra had described Eijaz as a 'narcissist' and revealed that he had a dominating nature.

Pavitra Punia Confirms New Relationship After Split From Eijaz Khan

Confirming the news, Pavitra told Hindustan Times that this Diwali felt extra special as she would be celebrating it with her boyfriend's family. The 39-year-old actress added, "I will be travelling to abroad as he and his family are there. I am a little sad that I won’t be celebrating Diwali width my family but also excited to be spending time with them."

Pavitra Punia Says Her Boyfriend Is Not An Actor

The actress stated that her boyfriend is not an actor, but a businessman based in the USA. "A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right," said Punia.

In 2022, Eijaz and Pavitra had confirmed their engagement by sharing proposal photos on their social media handles, which were later deleted following their breakup.

Eijaz had captioned the pictures, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said “yes“. He also added the hashtags #taken and #official, revealing the date of the engagement to be October 3.

Pavitra had also reacted to the post, writing, "May the lord protect us from evil eye. Let there be love love and love."

After their breakup in 2023, Pavitra revealed the real reason behind her split with Eijaz. Speaking to Telly Masala, she said, "Koshish karte rahe. Ab ye baat main bahut auraton ko bolti hoon. Aurat submissive achi lagti hai no doubt. Aurat fragile, feminine achi lagti hai, samjha mujhe. "

She continued, "But when a woman is sitting quietly like that, you will approach her with care because she is speaking to you gently. I tell this to every woman – if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don't stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn't work. How much could we keep trying?"

