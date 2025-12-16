 Sonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do Better'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do Better'

Sonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do Better'

On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha shared an Instagram story from the airport in which she claimed that her early morning flight had been delayed by several hours without any explanation. According to her now-deleted post, she had arrived at the airport at 4 am to catch a 5 am flight, which was repeatedly postponed and eventually pushed to 11 am

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha briefly took to social media to express her frustration over a flight delay and slammed national carrier Air India in a strongly worded post that was later deleted.

On Tuesday (December 16), Sonakshi shared an Instagram story from the airport in which she claimed that her early morning flight had been delayed by several hours without any explanation. According to her post, she had arrived at the airport at 4 am to catch a 5 am flight, which was repeatedly postponed and eventually pushed to 11 am.

“Absolutely HATE you @airindia. Been at the airport since 4 am to catch a 5 am flight which has been pushed to 11 am hour by hour for NO DAMN REASON. National carrier it seems. Do better,” she wrote, alongside a photo from the airport.

However, the actress deleted the Instagram story minutes after posting it. While Sonakshi did not clarify the reason behind removing the post, screenshots of the story soon began circulating online.

FPJ Shorts
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces India’s Tallest 260-Metre Viewing Tower Along Thane Creek, Unveils Mega Tourism And Sports Projects
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces India’s Tallest 260-Metre Viewing Tower Along Thane Creek, Unveils Mega Tourism And Sports Projects

Air India has not issued an official response to Sonakshi's remarks at the time of writing. Sonakshi, who is known for speaking her mind on social media, is yet to comment further on the incident.

Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Taking Couples Therapy With Zaheer Iqbal 3 Years Into Dating: 'We Wanted To...
article-image

Last month, Sonakshi sparked pregnancy rumours after being dropped from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour.

This year, the tour took place in Qatar on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre.

Sonakshi got married to actor Zaheer Iqbal in a civil court ceremony on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai's Bandra in the presence of their family members and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their fun-loving relationship on social media. Whether it's light-hearted teasing or romantic moments, the duo continues to serve couple goals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's...

Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹...

'Bitterness Would Still Linger': Shilpa Shinde Talks About 'Miscommunication' With Makers As She...

'Bitterness Would Still Linger': Shilpa Shinde Talks About 'Miscommunication' With Makers As She...

Sonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do...

Sonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do...

Radhikka Madan Quickly Leaves Boyfriend Vihaan Samat's Hand After Spotting Paps In Mumbai; VIDEO...

Radhikka Madan Quickly Leaves Boyfriend Vihaan Samat's Hand After Spotting Paps In Mumbai; VIDEO...