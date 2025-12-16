Sonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do Better'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha briefly took to social media to express her frustration over a flight delay and slammed national carrier Air India in a strongly worded post that was later deleted.

On Tuesday (December 16), Sonakshi shared an Instagram story from the airport in which she claimed that her early morning flight had been delayed by several hours without any explanation. According to her post, she had arrived at the airport at 4 am to catch a 5 am flight, which was repeatedly postponed and eventually pushed to 11 am.

“Absolutely HATE you @airindia. Been at the airport since 4 am to catch a 5 am flight which has been pushed to 11 am hour by hour for NO DAMN REASON. National carrier it seems. Do better,” she wrote, alongside a photo from the airport.

However, the actress deleted the Instagram story minutes after posting it. While Sonakshi did not clarify the reason behind removing the post, screenshots of the story soon began circulating online.

Air India has not issued an official response to Sonakshi's remarks at the time of writing. Sonakshi, who is known for speaking her mind on social media, is yet to comment further on the incident.

Last month, Sonakshi sparked pregnancy rumours after being dropped from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour.

This year, the tour took place in Qatar on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre.

Sonakshi got married to actor Zaheer Iqbal in a civil court ceremony on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai's Bandra in the presence of their family members and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their fun-loving relationship on social media. Whether it's light-hearted teasing or romantic moments, the duo continues to serve couple goals.