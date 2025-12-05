Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Taking Couples Therapy With Zaheer Iqbal 3 Years Into Dating: 'We Wanted To Pull Each Other's Hair'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who made her acting debut with Dabangg alongside Salman Khan, opened up about taking couples therapy with her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal three years into their seven-year relationship, admitting they had reached a point where they couldn't understand each other's perspective at all. She shared that, like any relationship, theirs had highs and lows, recalling this phase as their 'three-year itch.'

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Taking Couples Therapy With Zaheer Iqbal

Appearing on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Sonakshi said, "Just when we were three years into the relationship, we had a phase where we just wanted to pull each other's hair out. No matter what we did, we just couldn’t understand each other's perspective."

Sonakshi Sinha Says Zaheer Iqbal Suggested Taking Couples Therapy

Further, the actress shared that they knew in their hearts they wanted to make the relationship work, so they turned to couples therapy, an idea initially suggested by Zaheer, which she was fully open to. After just two sessions, they were back on track, as therapy helped them better understand each other’s thoughts and realise that what a person says isn't always what they truly mean.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai residence, after dating for seven years.

The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Kajol, Richa Chadha, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon, among others.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the film Double XL, which was released in 2022.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, an after-party for his Tubelight premiere in 2017, where a simple interaction turned into a five-hour conversation, leaving Sonakshi feeling that their bond was truly 'special.'