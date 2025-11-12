Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again As Tamannaah Bhatia Replaces Her In Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has once again sparked pregnancy rumours after being dropped from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour. While she was initially announced as part of the tour, it has now been confirmed that actress Tamannaah Bhatia has replaced her.

A poster shared by the organisers features Salman, Tamannaah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover and Stebin Ben. It went viral on social media and netizens were quick to point out that Sonakshi is missing from the new poster.

On Reddit, a section of users also stated that they feel Sonakshi is expecting her first child with actor-husband Zaheer Iqbal and hence she decided to opt out of the annual tour.

"Maybe because she could be pregnant?" a user commented under a Reddit post. To this, a user replied, "She is. Throughout ranveer podcast she kept a pillow over her belly."

Another wrote, "Yeah she definitely looked pregnant even on Too Much." Replying to this comment, a user wrote, "Aww if she is I am so happy for her. Her and her husband seems like each other best friends and have so much fun together."

"I think it as well, that’s is probably the only reason she would miss such an event," read another comment.

This year, Da-Bangg Tour is scheduled to take place in Qatar on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre.

In October 2025, Sonakshi and Zaheer attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in Mumbai where the latter playfully reacting to his wife's pregnancy rumours.

In the video, Sonakshi is seen getting ready to pose for the photographers as Zaheer follows her and jokingly says, "Sambhaal ke (Be careful)." His comment leaves Sonakshi shocked for a moment before she bursts into laughter and playfully hits him.

While posing together, Zaheer humourously places his hand on Sonakshi's abdomen, pretending to confirm the pregnancy buzz. Sonakshi immediately reacts by shouting his name loudly, and the two again break into laughter. Before leaving, Zaheer clarified to the paparazzi that it was all in good fun. "Mazak kar rahe hain," he said.

The rumours began after Sonakshi's videos from an event in Mumbai surfaced on October 14. The actress looked stunning in a red traditional outfit but netizens felt she is pregnant. While some said her pregnancy glow is unmissable, others congratulated the couple.

A section of users also pointed out that Sonakshi tried to hide her baby bump with her hand while posing for the photographers.

Zaheer and Sonakshi's marriage

The actors got married in a civil court ceremony on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai's Bandra in the presence of their family members and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their fun-loving relationship on social media. Whether it's light-hearted teasing or romantic moments, the duo continues to serve couple goals.