Video: Zaheer Iqbal Hilariously Shuts Down Sonakshi Sinha's Pregnancy Rumours At Diwali Party, Leaves Her In Splits

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several videos of the couple posing for the paparazzi have gone viral on social media. One particular clip that has caught everyone's attention shows Zaheer playfully reacting to Sonakshi's pregnancy rumours.

In the video, Sonakshi is seen getting ready to pose for the photographers as Zaheer follows her and jokingly says, "Sambhaal ke (Be careful)." His comment leaves Sonakshi shocked for a moment before she bursts into laughter and playfully hits him.

While posing together, Zaheer humourously places his hand on Sonakshi's abdomen, pretending to confirm the pregnancy buzz. Sonakshi immediately reacts by shouting his name loudly, and the two again break into laughter. Before leaving, Zaheer clarified to the paparazzi that it was all in good fun. "Mazak kar rahe hain," he said.

The rumours began after Sonakshi's videos from an event in Mumbai surfaced on October 14. The actress looked stunning in a red traditional outfit but netizens felt she is pregnant. While some said her pregnancy glow is unmissable, others congratulated the couple.

A section of users also pointed out that Sonakshi tried to hide her baby bump with her hand while posing for the photographers.

In July, Sonakshi had revealed the reason why people think she is always 'pregnant'. Sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Zaheer in which he asked Sonakshi if she's hungry. To this, she replied, "Not at all, stop feeding me." Zaheer then said, "I thought holiday had started," but much to his disappointment, the actress replied, "I literally just ate dinner in front of you stop it."

The chat ended with adorable 'Love you' and 'Love you more' messages along with kiss emojis. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Sonakshi wrote, "The reason why everyone thinks I’m preggos (pregnant). Stop it @iamzahero."

Zaheer and Sonakshi's marriage

The actors got married in a civil court ceremony on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai's Bandra in the presence of their family members and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their fun-loving relationship on social media. Whether it's light-hearted teasing or romantic moments, the duo continues to serve couple goals.