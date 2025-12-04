Veteran Actor Dharendra's Ashes Immersed At 'Har Ki Pauri' In Haridwar, Know All About The Sacred Ghat | File Photo

Veteran actor Dharmendra's ashes were immersed at one of the sacred ghats, 'Har Ki Pauri', situated on the banks of the river Ganga in the city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning, December 3, in an intimate ceremony. As stated by Sunny Deol’s manager, Pankaj Joshi, the ritual was performed by Sunny’s son, Karan Deol, around 10 AM in the presence of six family members. The immersion was conducted with full religious rites.

The Deol family urged for privacy and asked the media to maintain distance from the ceremonial site. The ashes were kept at the Pilibhit House in Haridwar, a 100-year-old mansion on the banks of the Ganges, where the family was also staying. The family also took a holy dip and performed pind daan rituals at a ghat beside the guest house and returned to the airport later.

Priest Rohit Shrotriya stated that the family had asked to immerse the ashes only at Har Ki Pauri ghat. A total of six members were present at the ceremony, including Sunny Deol and his two sons & Bobby Deol along his two sons. Shrotriya also reported that 'due to some unknown reason' Sunny & Bobby Deol refused to perform the ashes immersion ritual. Elder son of Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, performed the rituals.

All About 'Har Ki Pauri' Ghat:

Har Ki Pauri is considered one of the most sacred ghats in Haridwar. The literal meaning of the term states, 'feet of Lord Vishnu,' and it is believed that this is the place where the river Ganga emerges from the mountains and enters the plains. It is also the centre of Kumbh Mela and other important religious events.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol was captured in an animated avatar during the ceremony. He was seen lashing out at a paparazzo who was secretly recording during Dharmendra's asthi visarjan at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar. A viral video shows Sunny angrily confronting the cameraman, snatching his camera, and saying, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?" The discreetly captured video went viral on social media.