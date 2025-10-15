'Baby On The Way': Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As Videos From Her Recent Appearance With Zaheer Iqbal In Mumbai Go Viral

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actors and one of the most adorable couples, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, were spotted at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 14). They made heads turn in stunning traditional outfits and were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi. However, Sonakshi is making headlines for a different reason.

Soon after photos and videos of the couple surfaced on social media, netizens felt that Sonakshi is pregnant. While some said her pregnancy glow is unmissable, others congratulated the couple.

While Sonakshi and Zaheer have not reacted to the rumours yet, netizens were convinced that they are all set to become parents soon. A section of users also pointed out that Sonakshi tried to hide her baby bump with her hand while posing for the photographers.

For the event, Sonakshi wore a red and white embroidered Anarkali suit featuring intricate floral patterns. She paired it with a matching red dupatta. On the other hand, Zaheer opted for a classic black sherwani.

Minutes after their visuals surfaced, fans flooded the posts with comments asking if they are expecting their first child. "She looks pregnant," wrote an Instagram user.

Another commented, "She is glowing...she is definitely pregnant." A third person commented, "Baby on the way."

Here's how others reacted:

In July, Sonakshi had revealed the reason why people think she is always 'pregnant'. Sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Zaheer in which he asked Sonakshi if she's hungry. To this, she replied, "Not at all, stop feeding me." Zaheer then said, "I thought holiday had started," but much to his disappointment, the actress replied, "I literally just ate dinner in front of you stop it."

The chat ended with adorable 'Love you' and 'Love you more' messages along with kiss emojis. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Sonakshi wrote, "The reason why everyone thinks I’m preggos (pregnant). Stop it @iamzahero."

Sonakshi's pregnancy rumours

The actress is often subjected to trolls and ever since she married Zaheer, netizens have been speculating that she is expecting her first child with Zaheer. However, she has always made sure to debunk the rumours and slam trolls making judgements about her personal life.

Zaheer and Sonakshi's marriage

The actors got married in a civil court ceremony on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai's Bandra in the presence of their family members and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their fun-loving relationship on social media. Whether it's light-hearted teasing or romantic moments, the duo continues to serve major couple goals.