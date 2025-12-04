'Another Beach Baby': Naagin Actress Aashka Goradia Announces Pregnancy On Her 8th Wedding Anniversary; Telly Stars Pour Heartwarming Wishes | Instagram @aashkagoradia

Aashka Goradia, a former Indian actress who is now an entrepreneur, and her husband, Brent Goble, are set to welcome their second child. The Naagin star confirmed the good news in a joint post with her American businessman spouse on her social media handles on Instagram, writing, "Another beach baby is on the way!"

On Wednesday, December 3, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary by sharing the happy news. They shared a beach-themed animated video with chirping birds and the sound of waves. Additionally, Goradia disclosed that their second child will be born in May of next year. "We are waiting for the next greatest gift to arrive in May 2026," the overlaid text on the video read.

Aashka Goradia married American businessman Brent Goble in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child in October 2023. The couple wrote in the caption of the video, "On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!! Life with Alexander is going to get more and more exciting. Another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always!"

Telly Stars Pour Wishes

Soon after the video went viral on social media, television actors assembled in the comments section to congratulate the couple. Couldn't keep herself from showing her excitement, Mouni Roy commented, "Yay yay yay yay!" While Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya commented, "Congratulations to three of you! (With evil eye emoji)". Actress Surbhi Jyoti also congratulated the couple, "Congratulations, you guys."

Aashka Goradia

Goradia is known for portraying Kkumud Kapoor Oberoi in Kkusum, Arpita Prasad Raizada in Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Dheer Bai Bhatiyani in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Avantika in Naagin and Naagin 2. She participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 6, where she was placed in 7th and 8th place, respectively.