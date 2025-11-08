Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son

Katrina Kaif | Instagram (katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif gave birth to her baby boy at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on November 7, 2025. Everyone has been keen to know about the health of the actress and her newborn baby. The hospital, on Friday, shared a health update of the actress and the baby.

As per Jagran's report, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital quoted, "Actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a son this morning at HN Reliance Hospital. Both Katrina and the baby are doing well (sic)..." The hospital added, "The condition of both mother and child is stable (sic)." As per the reports, the baby boy was born at 8.23.18 am on Friday.

When Will Katrina Kaif Be Discharged From The Hospital?

The hospital has not yet revealed when Katrina will be discharged. In their statement, they said, "Discharge not yet planned.”

Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their baby boy in a joint post. The couple wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude we welcome our baby boy." So far, the couple has not revealed the name of their baby boy.

As Katrina and Vicky shared the happy news on social media, several celebs extended their congratulations. Rajkumar Rao commented, "Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one. ❤️❤️."

Kareena Kapoor wrote a heartfelt post, saying, "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club 👊👊🥰🥰🥰so happy for you and vicky …❤️." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssssssss new mamma and papa!"

Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghosal, Madhuri Dixit, Rakul Preet, and others also showered their blessings on the new parents and baby boy.