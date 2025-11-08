 Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son

Katrina Kaif gave birth to her baby boy at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The hospital has now released an official statement regarding the health of both the mother and her newborn. As per the reports, Katrina & Vicky's baby boy was born at 8.23.18 am on November 7, 2025.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Katrina Kaif | Instagram (katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif gave birth to her baby boy at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on November 7, 2025. Everyone has been keen to know about the health of the actress and her newborn baby. The hospital, on Friday, shared a health update of the actress and the baby.

As per Jagran's report, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital quoted, "Actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a son this morning at HN Reliance Hospital. Both Katrina and the baby are doing well (sic)..." The hospital added, "The condition of both mother and child is stable (sic)." As per the reports, the baby boy was born at 8.23.18 am on Friday.

Read Also
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Blessed With Baby Boy; Astrologer Who Predicted Daughter Tweets, 'My...
article-image

When Will Katrina Kaif Be Discharged From The Hospital?

The hospital has not yet revealed when Katrina will be discharged. In their statement, they said, "Discharge not yet planned.”

FPJ Shorts
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son
Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025
Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025
Global Meet Will Connect International Investors With India’s Most Promising Ventures Through Curated One-On-One Meetings: CII
Global Meet Will Connect International Investors With India’s Most Promising Ventures Through Curated One-On-One Meetings: CII
'Telengana CM Revanth Reddy Has Already Accepted Defeat In Jubilee Hills By-Election': BRS Working President KT Rama Rao
'Telengana CM Revanth Reddy Has Already Accepted Defeat In Jubilee Hills By-Election': BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their baby boy in a joint post. The couple wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude we welcome our baby boy." So far, the couple has not revealed the name of their baby boy.

As Katrina and Vicky shared the happy news on social media, several celebs extended their congratulations. Rajkumar Rao commented, "Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one. ❤️❤️."

Kareena Kapoor wrote a heartfelt post, saying, "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club 👊👊🥰🥰🥰so happy for you and vicky …❤️." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssssssss new mamma and papa!"

Read Also
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy! Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Send...
article-image

Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghosal, Madhuri Dixit, Rakul Preet, and others also showered their blessings on the new parents and baby boy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son

Chakda Xpress: After Indian Women's Cricket Team's Win At World Cup, Jhulan Goswami's Biopic...

Chakda Xpress: After Indian Women's Cricket Team's Win At World Cup, Jhulan Goswami's Biopic...

'Lip Sync Is Bad, Stop Her': Desi Fans TROLL Priyanka Chopra For Singing Last Christmas In Hindi,...

'Lip Sync Is Bad, Stop Her': Desi Fans TROLL Priyanka Chopra For Singing Last Christmas In Hindi,...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 8: Anupama Convinces Family To Attend Mahi & Gautam's Haldi;...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 8: Anupama Convinces Family To Attend Mahi & Gautam's Haldi;...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes...