 'I Feel Trauma...': Angry Lauren Gottlieb SLAMS IndiGo After Her Dubai Flight Gets Cancelled, Urges Fans Not To Avoid The Airline– VIDEO
Lauren Gottlieb, scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Dubai on Friday, was among many affected by IndiGo's ongoing disruptions. Stepping out of the airport with her luggage, she slammed the airline, saying, "It looks like the apocalypse inside… some disaster has happened, and I feel trauma right now." She also urged fans to avoid flying with IndiGo altogether.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb, who was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Dubai on Friday, was among the many passengers affected by IndiGo's ongoing disruptions and expressed her disappointment after her flight was cancelled. Flight disruptions at IndiGo continued for the fourth consecutive day, with the airline still working to stabilise its schedules and restore normal operations. The number of cancelled flights crossed the 1,000 mark over the past four days, leaving several passengers stranded at airports for hours.

Lauren Gottlieb Slams IndiGo After Her Dubai Flight Gets Cancelled

The actress was seen with her luggage as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport, speaking to the paparazzi about her experience with IndiGo and urging fans to avoid taking the airline ever again. She was heard saying, "This is public service announcement. Do not take IndiGo. Everything you are seeing online, is so… what's happening. It looks like the apocalypse inside. All the flights to Dubai, where I am going- cancelled!"

Check out the video:

article-image

'I Feel Trauma': Lauren Gottlieb

She added, "Everything cancelled. There are hundreds of people in there. It looks like some disaster has happened and I feel trauma right now. Do not fly IndiGo, especially now, maybe not ever. But especially now. Just don't do it!"

Recently, Lauren tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones in Tuscany, Italy on June 11 after dating for several years.

Lauren and Tobias had gotten engaged at the picturesque Aruba Ocean Villas in the Caribbean in August last year.

On the work front, Lauren has been a part of films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Welcome 2 Karachi, ABCD 2, Welcome Back, and others.

She has also appeared in television shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Live, among others.

