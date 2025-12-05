IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Rahul Vaidya Spends Lakhs Amid Chaos, Nia Sharma & Others Express Outrage; 'Own Up, Explain & Compensate'

IndiGo Flights Cancellations | Instagram

A major travel crisis is unfolding, and along with regular passengers, several celebrities are also being affected by IndiGo's wave of flight cancellations. Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was traveling from Goa to Mumbai, faced a significant inconvenience and ended up paying lakhs due to what he claims was the airline's mistake.

Rahul took to Instagram to upload a bunch of flight tickets that he bought, saying, "These boarding cards are worth 4.20 lakhs and it's just till Bombay...(sic)" The singer added, "And now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate! This is the most expensive domestic travel ever done by me (sic)."

In another post, he further slammed IndiGo Airlines, saying, "Indigo Airlines it's almost impressive. How awful you are! No words! (sic)"

Rahul vaidya | Instagram

Not only Rahul, but Nia Sharma also took to social media to address the airline chaos. She re-shared Make Up By Astha's story, where the makeup artist was seen hoping to catch the flight. The television actress then shared another story where the makeup artist finally lands. Nia captioned the post, "Thank you indigo for sending my team (sic)."

Nia Sharma | Instagram

Later, Nia uploaded another video addressing, "Ham jo 5 installments mein alag alag phuche hain apne destination pe...." She further claimed that one of their members would be landing at 12 o'clock at night. She also called out the airline, saying, "In this chaotic world and airport's bhasad, we all made it one-by-one. Morning to Night, we just made it (sic)." She then wished all the best to those who are still stuck in the "chaotic mess."

Go to hell @IndiGo6E ! This is absolutely unacceptable. Passengers have been stuck at airports for days while your app keeps showing flights as “on time” until the moment you cancel them at the time of boarding. This isn’t a glitch — it’s negligence.

With new DGCA rules in place,… — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) December 5, 2025

Mehreen Pirzada on the other hand blasted at the airline, saying, "Go to hell @IndiGo6E ! This is absolutely unacceptable. Passengers have been stuck at airports for days while your app keeps showing flights as “on time” until the moment you cancel them at the time of boarding. This isn’t a glitch — it’s negligence (sic)." The actress further asked the airline to own up to their mistakes, saying, "With new DGCA rules in place, you should’ve fixed your schedules instead of misleading customers. Own up, explain what’s happening, and compensate the people you’ve stranded (sic)."