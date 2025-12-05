Anupamaa Written Update, December 5: Parag & Rajni Reconcile; Anupama Faces Fashion Show Crisis

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 5: Today's episode of Anupamaa starts with Anupama coming out of Rajni Tai's office. Even though Parag Kothari was in front of her, she did not see him as his face was hidden by a poster being carried by someone. However, when Anupama goes out, she notices the builder's car but believes that Rajni must have called him to warn her, as she knows she is with the people of the chawl.

As Parag finally meets Rajni, he remembers something. During their meeting, Gautam was worried that Parag would not accept Rajni's 50% offer. But it seems he has no issue with it, making Gautam believe that there is something suspicious.

Later, Parag asks for a conversation with Rajni alone. During their one-on-one conversation, Parag asks how she became a nagar sevika. To this, Rajni calls out Parag, saying that she did not die after he left her. She admits to having been heartbroken but explains that her late husband, Raghubir Desai, helped her become who she is today. It is revealed that there was a romantic involvement between the two during their college days, but Parag left her and went to the USA without ever giving their relationship a second chance.

On the other hand, Anupama and her Dance Ranis are seen practicing for the upcoming fashion show. They celebrate the moment when Pari designs clothes for her first customer, a little child. Meanwhile, Paritosh continues to worry about his daughter, but both Anupama and Pari refuse to entertain him, with the former saying she will block him if he continues to disturb them.

Later in the episode, it is revealed that all of Baa and Ansh's products were indeed good, as everything sold out when marketed under a different name. However, Baa continues to feel scared after what happened last time.

The episode ends with Rahi and Prem surprising Anupama. However, things go south as the Dance Ranis' invitations are canceled due to a short circuit. As Pari continues to blame her fate, Anupama says, "Event hoga, jarur hoga."

The promo then shows Anupama deciding to hold the fashion show in the chawl. However, Rajni smashing Anupama's photo hints that she might turn out to be the villain.