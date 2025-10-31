 'You Are Nothing Less Than Criminals': Sonakshi Sinha BLASTS Media Portal For Leaking Pregnant Katrina Kaif's Photos From Her Mumbai Home
Actress Katrina Kaif, who is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal, has been spending peaceful days at her Mumbai home as her due date nears. Recently, leaked photos of the pregnant actress on her balcony sparked outrage. Reacting sharply, Sonakshi Sinha said, "What is wrong with you all? You all are nothing less than criminals. Shameful."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently expecting her first child with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, after 3.5 years of marriage. As the due date approaches, the mom-to-be has been spending quieter days at her Mumbai home with her family. Recently, media portal Zoom TV leaked private photos of the pregnant actress relaxing on her balcony, sparking outrage among fans for invading her privacy during pregnancy.

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Media Portal for Leaking Pregnant Katrina's Photos

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also slammed the portal for its 'shameful' act and publicly called them out. Sonakshi commented "What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful."

article-image

Photo Via Instagram

As of now, neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky Kaushal has reacted to the viral photos.

'You Are Nothing Less Than Criminals': Sonakshi Sinha BLASTS Media Portal For Leaking Pregnant Katrina Kaif's Photos From Her Mumbai Home
'You Are Nothing Less Than Criminals': Sonakshi Sinha BLASTS Media Portal For Leaking Pregnant Katrina Kaif's Photos From Her Mumbai Home
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Announcement

Earlier this year, in September, the duo announced the pregnancy by sharing an adorable photo on social media, where Vicky was seen lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump as the two twinned in white while posing at their Mumbai residence.

In a joint post, Katrina shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

article-image

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and celebrities, including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps until the day they got married.

