'I Beg You...': Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans Not To Claim He 'Ended' Varun Dhawan & Ayushmann Khurrana's Careers

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, basking in the success of his recently released film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has been quite active on social media — replying to fans, reacting to viral reels, expressing gratitude, and even addressing criticism from viewers who expressed disappointment after watching the film. Despite no promotions and a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to strike a chord with audiences.

Harshvardhan Rane Reacts To Fans Claiming He 'Ended' Varun, Ayushmann's Careers

On Friday, Harshvardhan responded to a meme that featured Ayushmann and Varun from Thamma alongside his photo from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, with the caption suggesting that he 'just ended both Varun and Ayushmann,' given his film's strong performance. In response, the 41-year-old actor urged his fans to refrain from making such statements.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rane wrote, "Guys, I beg you. I love Varun (Dhawan) and Ayushmann (Khurrana); please don't do all this, it gets me unnecessary unwanted heat. Anyhow, some officers and agencies are misquoting everything I say and are waiting for any chance to quote me out of context. Please stop, request."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story

Harshvardhan Rane On Nepotism Debate

Harshvardhan, an outsider, said that his initial reaction was that the entire country should finally stop using the one word everyone has been obsessed with for the past six to seven years—nepotism.

"Let's end this word in 2025 because you guys have ended it. Two outsider films were released together on Diwali, and both received equal love and box office numbers. What does that mean? That the audience treats everyone equally," he told Zoom.

"So where is nepotism? It’s just an excuse. If you’re lazy or afraid to take risks, you use this word. It’s a defence mechanism. If someone around you uses this word, just smile, excuse yourself, and walk away. Everyone is tired of hearing it now. This word has been overused, and there’s no example left," he concluded.