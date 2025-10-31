Halloween 2025: From 1920 To Raat; Here Are The Top 8 Picks For This Spooky Festival On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | October 31, 2025
Filled with screams, chills, and plenty of excitement, Halloween revolves around enjoyment, companionship, and nights brimming with fright. And what’s a eerie festivity without a film marathon that keeps everyone tense? Here are top 7 films which should not miss to watch on this spooky festival!
1920 is one of the most popular horror films which revolves around a Hindu man, Arjun, who leaves his family to wed his Christian partner, Lisa. They relocate to a distant, secluded mansion for Arjun's new position as an architect, but the house is haunted and his wife, Lisa, becomes taken over by a demon. It is available on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The 1992 horror film Raat revolves around a college student, Mini, who experiences unsettling nightmares after her family relocates to a new home. It is available to watch on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
13B: Fear Has a New Address is a horror movie centered on a family that relocates to a new apartment, only to discover a soap opera on their television reflecting their lives, even predicting future occurrences. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
A nostalgic treasure from the early 2000s, Krishna Cottage is a supernatural suspense story about love that surpasses death. Starring Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar, this haunting story of fixation, enigmatic fatalities, and everlasting romance is ideal for fans of classic Bollywood thrills. It is available on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Produced by Anushka Sharma, Bulbbul is a beautiful tale set in colonial Bengal. It follows a child bride who grows into a mysterious woman amid tales of a chudail (a female spirit). With its rich visuals, poetic storytelling, and feminist undertones. It is available on Netflix
This eerie horror-comedy mixes fright and humor in ideal harmony. Filmed within the 500-year-old Gondal Palace, Jhamkudi tells the story of a wrathful witch who brings turmoil to an accursed village during Navratri. It is available on Shemaroo
Chhori is another film you can watch if you are a fan of Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie revolves around a pregnant woman, Sakshi, who must hide in a secluded house in a sugarcane field with her husband after facing financial difficulties. She finds that ghosts possess the house and the surrounding village. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
This universally loved Gujarati psychological horror film, Vash, has redefined spine-chilling storytelling. When a seemingly perfect family encounters a mysterious stranger, their lives spiral into a dark world of control and fear. It is available to watch on Shemaroo
Thanks For Reading!