'Do Log Aaye The Aur Uska Murder Karke Gaye': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Claims 2 Psychics Told Her He Was Killed

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His death has been embroiled in a lot of controversy. Recently, in an interview, the actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, revealed that two psychics told her that her brother was murdered. She said that one psychic was from the US and another was from Mumbai, and both informed her that he was murdered and there were two people involved.

While talking to YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Shweta said, “Mujhe jin logon ne approach kiya, psychics ne, ek toh US ki psychic (godmother) thi. She didn’t know who I am, who my bhai is; nothing she knew. She was American, right? Wo bolti hai, uska murder hua hai. Do log aaye the."

“Phir ek aur psychic Bombay ki mujhe reach out ki. Mujhe nahi pata tha unke baare mein kuch bhi, and all that. And she told exactly the same thing what godmother had told. Aap batao, kaise match karega ye dono cheez? Unhone bola ki do log aaye the jo uska murder karke gaye hain (Then another psychic from Bombay reached out to me. I didn't know anything about her, and all that. And she told me exactly what the godmother had told me. Tell me, how do these two things match? She said that two people had come and murdered him)," she added.

Black Magic Was Done On Sushant Singh Rajput

When she was asked what else the psychic told her, Shweta was hesitant to reveal it. But, later, she said that someone had done black magic on Sushant.

Shweta said, "Somehow, Bhai was rising too fast. I don't know how the Bollywood industry is. I was told by the psychic that somebody was planted in his life, so that he could be broken. A phone had also come to my sister that he won't survive after March, as someone is performing black magic on him."

Rhea Chakraborty Gets Clean Chit From CBI

Sushant's death case was given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the agency has given Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit in the closure report. However, the actor's family has opposed the CBI's report.