Stephen On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Gomathi Shankar's Thriller Film

Stephen | Netflix

Stephen is a crime psychological thriller film starring Gomathi Shankar, who co-wrote the script and marks his acting debut with this role. The film is based on themes of guilt, morality, and the long-buried impact of trauma. The movie also delves into the complex motivations behind a character's actions, moving beyond a simple "who-dunnit" to a "why-dunnit" narrative. It is streaming on Netflix.

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "Step inside Stephen's mind, ungalukku dhairiyam irundha mattum 🔪😶,"

Step inside Stephen’s mind, ungalukku dhairiyam irundha mattum 🔪😶 pic.twitter.com/C97LIb7rkA — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 5, 2025

Plot overview

The Tamil movie Stephen is a psychological thriller that starts with a man, Stephen Jebaraj, who nonchalantly enters a police station and admits to killing nine women during phony acting auditions. A police inspector and a committed psychiatrist are assigned to investigate his motives and the reasons for his voluntary surrender. What happens when the inquiry explores Stephen's intricate mind and his traumatic history, uncovering layers of hidden secrets and emotional pain that transformed him into a serial killer? The movie maintains suspense about his genuine intentions and whether his first admission reveals the full truth, ultimately leading to surprising turns that blur the distinction between guilt and innocence.

All about Stephen

The film features Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai and Smruthi Venkat, among others. The film is directed by Mithun Balaji, while Gomathi Shankar and Mithun Balaji are the co-producers. Raghav Rayan has composed the music. It is produced by Jayakumar and Mohan under the banner of JM Production House.