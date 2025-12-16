Radhikka Madan Quickly Leaves Boyfriend Vihaan Samat's Hand After Spotting Paps In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral

Radhikka Madan, Vihaan Samat | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Radhikka Madan is making headlines on social media, not for her films, but for her personal life, after she was once again spotted with her boyfriend, actor Vihaan Samat, in Mumbai. While the two have been at the centre of dating rumours since 2024, they have never confirmed their relationship, though frequent public appearances continue to fuel speculation.

Radhikka Madan Quickly Leaves Vihaan Samat's Hand After Spotting Paps

On Monday, a fresh video of the duo walking hand in hand went viral. The clip shows Radhikka and Vihaan exiting an eye hospital while holding hands. However, after spotting the paparazzi from a distance, Radhikka quickly let go of Vihaan's hand. The two were then seen stopping briefly to talk, with Radhikka appearing visibly disappointed. Moments later, they walked away from each other in front of the cameras.

For the outing, Radhikka opted for a casual look, wearing a brown full-sleeved cropped jacket paired with denim jeans, while Vihaan was seen in a pink T-shirt. Both wore masks to cover their faces.

Check out the video:

A few months back, a photo shared on Reddit's BollyBlindsNGossip went viral, capturing a candid moment between Radhikka and Vihaan at a mall in the city. The two were seen deeply engaged in conversation, with their eyes locked on each other, hand-in-hand.

The actress was spotted in a red oversized hoodie paired with black shorts, while Vihaan kept it casual in an olive green shirt and trouser pants.

Radhikka had also attended the success party of Vihaan's film CTRL, which starred Ananya Panday in the lead. It premiered on Netflix in October 2024.

Later, the duo were also seen getting cosy on a flight from Delhi to Bali, where Radhikka was spotted sleeping on Vihaan's lap, while he leaned back in his seat.