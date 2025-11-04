Delhi Crime 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah As Vartika Chaturvedi Hunts 'Badi Didi' Huma Qureshi Across India In Gripping New Season—WATCH

Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the third season of Delhi Crime, who finds herself at the centre of a storm as she begins connecting the dots between a series of disappearances and a system driven by fear, profit, and silence, following the discovery of a shipment of 30 girls being trafficked to Delhi.

The trailer opens with Huma Qureshi's character singing a haunting rhyme: "Lado rani badi seyani, chaar ghada ka bhar le paani."As Vartika's (Shefali Shah) investigation deepens, all clues point to one name whispered across cities- Badi Didi (Huma). Ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead, Vartika is the elusive architect of a criminal empire that she and her team are determined to bring down, setting the stage for a gripping psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose.

The hunt begins across cities like Silchar, Mumbai, Rohtak, Surat, and Muzaffarpur.



Check out the Delhi Crime 3 trailer:

Delhi Crime 3 Cast

The cast includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji in impactful roles.

Director and Showrunner Tanuj Chopra shared , "With Season 3, we wanted to tell a story that feels both urgent and deeply human. Each season stands on its own. Regardless of whether you're a returning fan of the show or you've never watched a single episode, this season will be just as compelling for both. You can jump right into Season 3 without needing to have seen the first two to fully enjoy the show, or continue from where you last paused. The stakes this time are unlike anything Vartika has faced. Every lead, every dead end, pushes her and her team closer to the breaking point. This season widens the lens of Delhi Crime, but stays rooted in what defines it — empathy, truth, and the relentless pursuit of justice."

Delhi Crime Season 3 is set to premiere on November 13 on Netflix.

The first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, while the second season focused on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang.