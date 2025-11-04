Sara Arfeen Khan On Being Shamed For Unusual Parenting: 'Women Have Taunted Me About Being A Bad Mom'- EXCLUSIVE

Actor and life coach Sara Arfeen Khan is known for being outspoken and unapologetically real. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she opened up about the trolling she faces as a mother, how she handles people attacking her twins, and why she has chosen an unconventional path of parenting.

Talking about facing constant trolling, Sara said she has learned to find humour in it. “Of course, I do face that. I face it every time. Even if the paps are regularly clicking us, you will see the comments down. It’s very funny. Recently Arfeen and I were papped, and I read the comments for fun. It’s like, ‘These two are not power couple, they are power idiots.’ You don’t know anything about somebody. You don’t know the lives we have changed, especially during COVID, the amount of work we’ve done to improve people’s mindset and relationships. And then you talk this? How shallow are you? Mostly women comment, and that’s what makes it their reality. Because your comment and perception of people is what you feel inside for yourself.”

The actress admits that she avoids reading negative comments, but sometimes can’t resist checking them. “The worst thing is when they target kids. I am like, what losers are they? I have moments when I feel low, and at that point, when I read those messages, I sometimes reply. Otherwise, I just laugh. I write things like, ‘Is this what you’ve been taught by your parents?’ Because if you talk about someone’s wife, child or daughter, it reflects on your family teachings.”

Sara, who is a mother to six-year-old twins, revealed that her kids haven’t been to a traditional school yet — a decision that often invites judgment. “Believe it or not, my kids don’t go to school. They haven’t seen an institute yet. They go for maths and language classes, but that’s it. The reason we haven’t sent them is we don’t believe in the concept of pass and fail. Kids are trained to follow instructions without questioning. Why? We’re not raising robots. When you’re bringing an intellectual human being into the world, you have to give them the power to question. Conscious parenting is not outsourcing your values and beliefs, it starts from home and has to be strong at home. We’re outsourcing everything today — parenting, values and beliefs. Then why bring kids into this world?"

Sara recalled being trolled for her parenting after a recent airport spotting. “I recently got trolled when people said, ‘Her kids don’t go to school,’ or ‘For once we’re seeing her with her kids.’ I’ve given up on my TV shows to be available for my kids. Even today, I get offers, but I’ll only do a short cameo or a two-to-three-month project. I won’t do a year-long show without knowing how my kids are being raised.”

Despite constant scrutiny, Sara stands by her choices as she admits she never has any 'mom guilt'. “I don’t have mom guilt. And I always tell all mothers, please don’t have mom guilt. You will only do what’s in your capacity. You don’t have to justify yourself to anyone. I’ve faced a lot of women who have taunted me about my children. Some actors come and ask my nanny if I ever spend time with my kids. I tell my nanny, ‘This is their reality. They’re not able to do anything, so they can’t stand that I’m doing everything.’ It’s very funny.”