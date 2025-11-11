Was Apoorva Mukhija SPOTTED Getting Cosy With 27-Year-Old Podcast Host Amin Jaz At Delhi Restaurant? - VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is making headlines again, this time for her personal life. She was reportedly spotted getting cosy with Amin Jaz, a podcast host on Untriggered Podcast, which features his close friends Stuvi Krishnan, Yug Patil, and Krishna Vasisht. The duo were seen at a Delhi restaurant while Apoorva was in the city to attend The Nykaaland 2025.

Following the event, the duo reportedly spent some private time together at the restaurant. A video shared on Reddit by InstaCelebsGossip allegedly shows them getting close, with Amin seen kissing Apoorva's hand and claims of them sharing a kiss. The user described Amin as 'really sweet,' while suggesting that Apoorva appeared drunk and behaved rudely.

Check out the video:

In the video, she was seen wearing a strapless, sequinned powder-blue co-ord, matching the outfit she had shared in her Instagram stories, confirming it was indeed her.