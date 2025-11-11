 Frankenstein: The Anatomy Lesson On OTT- Where To Watch This Documentary Online?
Frankenstein: The Anatomy Lesson is a documentary film that goes deep behind the scenes with visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and the "Frankenstein" cast and crew as they give new life to the classic tale.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Frankenstein: The Anatomy Lesson | Netflix

Frankenstein: The Anatomy Lesson is a documentary film that goes deep behind the scenes with visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and the "Frankenstein" cast and crew as they give new life to the classic tale. Frankenstein is an adaptation of the timeless Mary Shelley classic. Directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro, the film reimagines the 1818 novel with a dark, emotional, and deeply human touch. The documentary is premiering on Netflix.

About Frankenstein: The Anatomy Lesson

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the documentary on X and wrote, "Go inside the creation of a monster reborn. Hear from Guillermo del Toro himself about the making of FRANKENSTEIN. After watching the film, check out the 'The Anatomy Lesson' -- available exclusively on Netflix."

What is Frankenstein all about?

A scientist called Victor Frankenstein assembles a being from lifeless body parts, but is appalled by its look and leaves it behind. The isolated, abandoned being acquires the ability to talk and seeks vengeance on Victor for its wretched life, murdering Victor's cherished ones, such as his sibling, companion, and spouse. The tale concludes with a frantic pursuit to the Arctic, where Victor meets his demise and the creature disappears, pledging to take its own life.

Why should you watch?

This adaptation isn't just another retelling — it's a visually rich, character-driven story that delves deep into the loneliness of creation and the tragedy of ambition. With del Toro's direction and Isaac's compelling performance, viewers can expect a powerful mix of horror, humanity, and heart.

