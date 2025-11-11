'Confusion Hai, Pata Nahi': Karishma Tanna Reacts To Dharmendra's Health - Watch Video

Instagram: Karishma Tanna / Dharmendra

Television and Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi on Tuesday. When the paps asked her about Dharmendra's health, the actress said there's confusion, but she hopes for his speedy recovery.

When paparazzi asked Karishma, "Dharmendra ji ke health ke baare mein kya bolna chahenge? (What would you like to say about Dharmendra ji's health?)." To this, the Scoop actress replied, "Confusion hai, abhi pata nahi. But, I just hope he recovers very soon." Check out the video below...

Dharmendra's Fake Death News

On Monday, some media portals reported that the veteran actor has been put on ventilator support. However, a source close to Sunny Deol dismissed the reports of Dharmendra being on a ventilator.

On Tuesday morning, some media portals reported that the actor had passed away. However, it turned out to be fake news, and Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to social media to clarify it.

The veteran actress tweeted, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

Esha Deol shared a note on her Instagram which read, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery (sic)."

On Monday night, many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel, and others visited Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital to meet Dharmendra.

Fans of the veteran actor are praying for his speedy recovery.