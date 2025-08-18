'Kehti Sab Dhandha Hai': Apoorva Mukhija's Ex-Boyfriend Utsav Dahiya Accuses Her Of Cheating, SLAMS Her For Spreading Lies For Content

Youtuber and Nadaaniyan actress Apoorva Mukhija is once again in news for all the wrong reasons. Her former boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, took to his social media handle on Sunday and accused the influencer of cheating on him and spreading lies about him, all to generate content and grab eyeballs.

Utsav took to his Instagram handle and shared a long post about how Apoorva called her "ghatiya" online, only to gain sympathy and more social media engagement. He recorded a song in which he can be seen asking Apoorva to back off and not play the victim card, and revealed how she cheated on him and even came back to him asking if he could give her another chance.

Without taking Apoorva's name, Utsav wrote in the caption, "Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others (sic)."

He went on to say, "When I was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things you said, I reached out to you and your agency hoping to find a way to deal with the hate. Instead, I was told "you’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her". So here’s a message from that ‘nobody’: you tried your level best (and I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy), but I’m still here, still standing. That should tell you something: your big numbers only matter on an app. There's a real and much bigger world outside - beyond lies and kalesh (sic)."

"Truth doesn't need 'followers', it stands on its own. Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se, but kisi ke baare mein jhoot bolna band karo. Baki logo ko life mein dhang ke kaam karne do. Grow up, kid (sic)," he concluded.

Apoorva is yet to react to the allegations.

For those unversed, it was in January this year, when Apoorva and Utsav announced their break up on social media. Post that, Apoorva, in multiple vlogs, spoke about a certain "toxic boyfriend", who abused and cheated on her, and netizens targetted Utsav, assuming that he was the boyfriend.

However, she too never took Utsav's name, but she also did not stop her fans and followers from attacking Utsav.