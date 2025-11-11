'Best Dad In The World': Parineeti Chopra Shares A Heartfelt Post On Hubby Raghav Chadha's Birthday

By: Murtuza Iqbal | November 11, 2025
Parineeti Chopra's husband and politician Raghav Chadha turned 37 on Tuesday.
The actress took to Instagram to share some pictures with her hubby and wish him Happy Birthday.
In a long post, the actress wrote, "Just when I thought you couldn’t get more perfect - you go and become the best dad in the world."
She further called him the perfect son, husband, and father, "I watch you every single moment of our lives - being the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father."
Parineeti further wrote, "I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family. You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen. The most incredible human being."
"I ask God for the millionth time - what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason of living. I literally cannot exist without you," the actress concluded.
Instagram:
Replying to Parineeti, Raghav commented, "Thank you, my Paruu… this year you’ve given me the most precious birthday gift of my life (sic)."
Parineeti and Raghav got married in September 2023.
The couple was blessed with a baby boy on October 19, 2025.
Parineeti and Raghav's social media PDA is loved by their fans.