Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Sanjay Khan's Late Wife Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral

Veteran actor Jeetendra attended the prayer meeting of Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan, in Mumbai, who passed away on Monday, November 7, due to age-related ailments at the age of 81.

The prayer meet was held at JW Marriott, Mumbai, and saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Malaika Arora, Jackie Shroff, Helen, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rajat Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Esha Deol, Salim Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Fardeen Khan, who arrived to pay their respects.

Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet

As Jeetendra stepped out of his car and began walking toward the venue, he appeared to be looking at the paparazzi, lost his footing, and missed a step, causing him to fall to the ground. Nearby attendees quickly rushed to help the 83-year-old actor and ensured his safety.

Zarine's funeral was held on the same day she passed away, with her son Zayed Khan visibly emotional as he performed her final rites. The ceremony took place at Mumbai's Juhu Crematorium on Thursday and was conducted as per Hindu customs.

Why Zarine Khan Was Cremated According To Hindu Rituals?

Zarine's daughter, Farah Khan Ali, revealed the reason behind her mother being cremated according to Hindu rituals despite being born into a Parsi family and married to a Muslim man.

On Instagram Story, Farah clarified, "My mother Zarine Khan was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to 'Forgive and Forget.' She was kind hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for one and all. She was the bond that kept our family together. Born a Parsi, Married as a Muslim and cremated according to Hindu rites. She epitomised Humanity and is someone whose legacy we hope to live (sic)."

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children - Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.