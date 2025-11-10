 Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Sanjay Khan's Late Wife Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Sanjay Khan's Late Wife Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral

Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Sanjay Khan's Late Wife Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral

Veteran actor Jeetendra attended the prayer meeting of Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan, in Mumbai on Monday. Zarine passed away on November 7. As Jeetendra was entering the venue, he missed a step and fell. Nearby attendees quickly rushed to help the actor and ensured his safety.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Jeetendra attended the prayer meeting of Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan, in Mumbai, who passed away on Monday, November 7, due to age-related ailments at the age of 81.

The prayer meet was held at JW Marriott, Mumbai, and saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Malaika Arora, Jackie Shroff, Helen, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rajat Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Esha Deol, Salim Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Fardeen Khan, who arrived to pay their respects.

Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet

As Jeetendra stepped out of his car and began walking toward the venue, he appeared to be looking at the paparazzi, lost his footing, and missed a step, causing him to fall to the ground. Nearby attendees quickly rushed to help the 83-year-old actor and ensured his safety.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai On High Alert After 8 Feared Dead In Delhi Red Fort Blast
Mumbai On High Alert After 8 Feared Dead In Delhi Red Fort Blast
Mumbai Civic Health: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Slams KEM Hospital Over Mismanagement; FPJ’s 'Ailing Hospital' Series Had Flagged Issues | VIDEO
Mumbai Civic Health: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Slams KEM Hospital Over Mismanagement; FPJ’s 'Ailing Hospital' Series Had Flagged Issues | VIDEO
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Vande Mataram To Be Made Compulsory In All Schools & Colleges
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Vande Mataram To Be Made Compulsory In All Schools & Colleges
Thane: Ghodbunder Road To Be Traffic-Free By January 2026, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Thane: Ghodbunder Road To Be Traffic-Free By January 2026, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Check out the video:

Read Also
'You Took Our Hearts With You': Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan Share Emotional Videos With Late...
article-image

Zarine's funeral was held on the same day she passed away, with her son Zayed Khan visibly emotional as he performed her final rites. The ceremony took place at Mumbai's Juhu Crematorium on Thursday and was conducted as per Hindu customs.

Why Zarine Khan Was Cremated According To Hindu Rituals?

Zarine's daughter, Farah Khan Ali, revealed the reason behind her mother being cremated according to Hindu rituals despite being born into a Parsi family and married to a Muslim man.

On Instagram Story, Farah clarified, "My mother Zarine Khan was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to 'Forgive and Forget.' She was kind hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for one and all. She was the bond that kept our family together. Born a Parsi, Married as a Muslim and cremated according to Hindu rites. She epitomised Humanity and is someone whose legacy we hope to live (sic)."

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children - Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed

Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed

Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Sanjay Khan's Late Wife Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet In Mumbai;...

Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Sanjay Khan's Late Wife Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet In Mumbai;...

SSMB29: 50,000 Fans To Attend The Grand Globetrotter Event? Here's What We Know

SSMB29: 50,000 Fans To Attend The Grand Globetrotter Event? Here's What We Know

Sunny Deol Looks Visibly Upset As He Arrives To Visit Father Dharmendra At Mumbai Hospital Amid...

Sunny Deol Looks Visibly Upset As He Arrives To Visit Father Dharmendra At Mumbai Hospital Amid...

Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday...

Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday...