 Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Family Member Shares Health Update
Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla, confirmed that the 90-year-old actor was admitted as a precautionary measure. "It's all age-related and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about," Bhalla said, adding that Chopra will be discharged in a few days.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The news was confirmed by his son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla.

His son-in-law told India Today, "It’s all age-related, and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about." He further confirmed that Prem will be discharged in a couple of days and is doing absolutely fine, reassuring fans not to worry about his health.

Prem, who turned 90 on September 23, 2025, has featured in over 380 films during his six-decade-long career. Renowned for his powerful screen presence and memorable dialogues, he became one of Bollywood’s most celebrated villains.

The veteran actor began his career in Punjabi cinema, making his debut with the National Award-winning film Chaudhary Karnail Singh.

