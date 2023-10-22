Sharman Joshi Recalls Having 'Nightmares' Of Prem Chopra Before Marrying His Daughter Prerana | Photo Via Instagram

Sharman Joshi made his Bollywood debut with Godmother in 1999. He is best known for his roles in films like Style, Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, and 3 Idiots, among others. The actor, who is married to actor Prem Chopra's daughter, Prerana Chopra, recently revealed that he was terrified of his father-in-law.

In a recent interview with Timeout With Ankit, Sharman said that when he saw Prerana for the first time, he asked his friend who this girl was sitting on the last bench. He added that Prerana was destined to have someone as wonderful as him in her life.

Read Also Xcuse Me Duo Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan Reunite After 20 Years For New Film

"She lucked out. She got married to me, but mujhe Prem ji ke nightmares aate the. (I used to have nightmares about Prem Ji). I was very worried about how her dad’s reaction would be, but mom’s was more fierce than dad’s. He is a wonderful guy; he is a gentleman," added the actor.

Sharman added, “Their concern was real. If I had been at their place, I would have been worried for my daughter too. When you want to be an actor, the chances are slim, and those days especially. Television was not as big as it is today, and OTT was not there. So, the chances of making it through were very slim."

Sharman Joshi tied the knot with Prerana Chopra in 2000.

On the work front, after 20 years, Sharman will be returning with his Style co-star Sahil Khan. However, the details about it have been kept under wraps.