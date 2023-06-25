Sharman Joshi On Kafas Co-star Mona Singh: I Had An Ease With Her Since We Both Are A Little Shy

Sharman Joshi | Pic: Instagram/sharmanjoshi

Sharman Joshi is currently seen as Raghav Vashisht in the web series Kafas. The show also stars Mona Singh and is based on the sensitive topic of child abuse. Directed by Sahil Sangha, it premiered on an OTT platform on June 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with Sharman for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

We don’t associate you with such intense roles like one in Kafas. What made you say yes to it?

Such scripts don’t come often to me. In fact, on paper itself, it was so engaging. Funnily, while I was reading the script, I had that preconceived notion that it is going to be the same old story, but I was wrong. I was in a space of negative mind. Surprise was an understatement, I was blown away with the writing. I kept on reading and decided to do it the moment I finished it.

Go on…

At times you get a good script but it doesn’t work out during the execution. Kafas is a magical script, of course, as an actor, you give your best shot but the entire credit goes to the makers. It is really a different kind of a show.

You and Mona didn’t share much screen space together in 3 Idiots but in Kafas, you play spouses. How was your camaraderie?

She is a lovely person to work with. I had an ease with her since I feel we both are a little shy and introverts. Both of us are complimenting in the show for that matter. It was so much easier for us to work together since we both have mutual respect for each other’s body of work.

With OTT, there’s so much work happening around so, why don’t we see you more often?

It is absolutely not about me. More than me finding the part, it is the other way around. In the last two years, I have done a lot of work, even more than ever I did in the past. I recently had two releases — Music School and a Gujarati film Congratulations.

You have been a part of big successful mainstream films. Would you still think OTT is a saving grace?

I try to do quality work. One person can’t do everything. There are such multiple entertainment choices for people these days. I have so much gratitude that I have been a part of such big and special films. The flip side is that people keep asking me when will 3 Idiots 2 come? I feel such films won’t happen again.

What are your upcoming projects?

After Kafas, I have three more projects that I have already shot and they are ready to release. I did Penthouse directed by Abbas-Mustan. One project with producer Sunil Khetrapal and one with Anurag Kashyap in collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali titled Sab Moh Maaya Hai, which is a father-son story. Annu Kapoor is playing my father. I am also a part of a film titled Aankh Micholi. It is a comedy that has Mrunal Thakur.