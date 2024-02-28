Prem Chopra Recalls His Friendship With Rishi Kapoor, Says 'We Used To Discuss Girls'

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. In a career spanning nearly six decades, he has appeared in several big Hindi films. He is known for his villainous roles in Bollywood films like 'Upkaar', 'Dostana', and 'Phool Bane Angaray.' His iconic dialogue "Prem naam hai mera... Prem Chopra" from the actor Rishi Kapoor's debut film 'Bobby' is what catapulted Chopra to stardom.

He shared a healthy friendship bond with Rishi Kapoor and other than 'Bobby' the duo appeared together in several big films including 'Nagina', 'Naseeb' and 'Prem Granth'. While talking to ANI, Chopra recalled memories with Kapoor and said, "We used to be together all the time. He got all right, he got free from cancer, but then again got into a problem. He was a very nice actor and a jolly good chap. We used to discuss girls. We were having a lot of pranks with each other. There were so many funny things to do."

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. His wife Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

Reportedly, not only professionally, but Chopra was connected to the 'Kapoor Khandaan' personally also as he married Uma Malhotra in 1969. She is the sibling of Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor.

Prem Chopra has acted in several films such as 'Upkaar', 'Purab Aur Pashchim', 'Do Raaste', and 'Phool Bane Angaarey' among others.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.