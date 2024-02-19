 VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Channels Inner 'Animal' As He Yells At Karan Johar At Filmfare Awards 2024
Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor at Filmfare awards 2024 for Animal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor recently attended the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 that took place at the Gujarat International Finance Technology (GIFT) City in Gandhinagar. The actor, who was present at the awards show with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, channeled his inner 'Animal' as he yelled at Karan Johar.

In the viral video, the filmmaker was heard asking Ranbir for help. He said, "Only Ranbir can do it; Ranbir will do it; Ranbir should do it; Ranbir must help us,’ addressing the actor.

To this, Ranbir looked irritated. Ranbir interrupted him, delivering a line from Animal. "Sunayi de raha hai, behra nahi hoon main," he added, leaving Karan and Ayushmann Khurrana in shock. While the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's reaction seemed real, it was evident that it was part of a scripted act.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, Ranbir won the Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Animal at the Filmfare Awards. During his speech, he dedicated his award to his late father Rishi Kapoor.

"I would like to dedicate this award to is Mr Rishi Kapoor. ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you… the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting.”

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Love And War, Ramayan and Animal Park.

