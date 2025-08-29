 Smriti Irani Can't Stop Gushing Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Announcement: 'Always Sucker For A Nice End...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSmriti Irani Can't Stop Gushing Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Announcement: 'Always Sucker For A Nice End...'

Smriti Irani Can't Stop Gushing Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Announcement: 'Always Sucker For A Nice End...'

Smriti Irani is also a Swiftie! The actress reacted to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce after the couple shared their floral-filled garden proposal pictures on Instagram. Re-sharing the post, Smriti wrote, "The joy at this end of the world probably makes no sense… but that’s what love does… always a sucker for a fairy tale… watt a life."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

Looks like Smriti Irani is also a Swiftie! The actress reacted to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce. On August 26, the couple shared engagement pictures in a joint Instagram post, featuring several photos from their floral-filled garden proposal. Smriti couldn’t stop gushing over them, calling it a 'fairy tale.'

Smriti Irani Reacts To Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement

On Thursday, Smriti re-shared Taylor and Travis' photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “The joy at this end of the world probably makes no sense; the euphoria for this age group in this part of the world makes no sense… but then that’s what love does… always a sucker for a nice end to what seems to be a fairy tale… watt a life."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: PM Modi Gifted Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll By Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit
WATCH: PM Modi Gifted Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll By Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit
Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling Positive & Blessed'
Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling Positive & Blessed'
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav
Mumbai Faces Travel Chaos As Protests At CSMT And Azad Maidan Trigger Traffic Jams And Rail Disruptions
Mumbai Faces Travel Chaos As Protests At CSMT And Azad Maidan Trigger Traffic Jams And Rail Disruptions
Read Also
'They Had Glass Of Wine &…': Travis Kelce's Father Shares Details Of Proposal To Taylor Swift,...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@smritiiraniofficial

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement Announcement

Taylor and Travis made the happiest announcement of their engagement on Tuesday, sparking a wave of joy among their fans. The singer captioned the dreamy photos: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

However, Taylor quickly shut off the comments after dropping the news.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, have had their relationship documented through countless moments, from Swift cheering at Chiefs games to fan videos of Kelce dancing at her Eras Tour concerts across the globe.

How Much Does Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Cost?

Taylor's massive cushion-cut diamond ring, priced at Rs 4.8 crore, was designed by New York–based artist Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, featuring exquisite and intricate gold detailing.

Smriti Irani Work Front

Smriti has made her return to television with the reboot of her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, reprising the iconic role of Tulsi Virani.

Read Also
Smriti Irani CONFIRMS Charging ₹14 Lakh For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Becomes Highest-Paid...
article-image

The reboot also stars Amar Upadhyay, who reprises his role as Mihir. The cast further features Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Ankit Bhatia, and Prachi Singh in key roles, alongside the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling...

Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling...

Smriti Irani Can't Stop Gushing Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Announcement: 'Always...

Smriti Irani Can't Stop Gushing Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Announcement: 'Always...

Param Sundari Review: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Is Visually A Sundar Film, But The...

Param Sundari Review: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Is Visually A Sundar Film, But The...

Inside Madhurima Tulli's Home For Her Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: 'I Take A Break From Work To...

Inside Madhurima Tulli's Home For Her Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: 'I Take A Break From Work To...

The Thursday Murder Club On OTT: Where To Watch Chris Columbus's Directorial Film Online

The Thursday Murder Club On OTT: Where To Watch Chris Columbus's Directorial Film Online