Smriti Irani Can't Stop Gushing Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Announcement: 'Always Sucker For A Nice End...'

Looks like Smriti Irani is also a Swiftie! The actress reacted to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce. On August 26, the couple shared engagement pictures in a joint Instagram post, featuring several photos from their floral-filled garden proposal. Smriti couldn’t stop gushing over them, calling it a 'fairy tale.'

Smriti Irani Reacts To Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement

On Thursday, Smriti re-shared Taylor and Travis' photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “The joy at this end of the world probably makes no sense; the euphoria for this age group in this part of the world makes no sense… but then that’s what love does… always a sucker for a nice end to what seems to be a fairy tale… watt a life."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@smritiiraniofficial

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement Announcement

Taylor and Travis made the happiest announcement of their engagement on Tuesday, sparking a wave of joy among their fans. The singer captioned the dreamy photos: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

However, Taylor quickly shut off the comments after dropping the news.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, have had their relationship documented through countless moments, from Swift cheering at Chiefs games to fan videos of Kelce dancing at her Eras Tour concerts across the globe.

How Much Does Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Cost?

Taylor's massive cushion-cut diamond ring, priced at Rs 4.8 crore, was designed by New York–based artist Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, featuring exquisite and intricate gold detailing.

Smriti Irani Work Front

Smriti has made her return to television with the reboot of her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, reprising the iconic role of Tulsi Virani.

The reboot also stars Amar Upadhyay, who reprises his role as Mihir. The cast further features Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Ankit Bhatia, and Prachi Singh in key roles, alongside the lead.