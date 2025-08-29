Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty Are All Set To Start A Beer Business

YouTube

Can you imagine two women planning to do a business of selling beer? Sounds a bit weird, right? But that's the concept of Karan Johar's next web series, titled Do You Wanna Partner. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and today (August 29, 2025), the trailer of the series was launched at an event in Mumbai.

The trailer reveals that Do You Wanna Partner revolves around two women played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty. One has been fired from her job, and the other is facing sexism at work. So, now they decided to work together and open a beer business.

Well, after watching the trailer of Do You Wanna Partner, one thing we can surely say is that the basic concept of the show is unique and something that we haven't watched before.

Talking about performances, it is Tamannaah, Shweta Tiwari, Nakul Mehta, and Neeraj Kabi who steal the show in the trailer. Even Diana leaves a mark.

While talking about the show, Tamannaa said, "Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative."

Diana added, “When I first came across the story of Do You Wanna Partner, what immediately drew me in was the authentic chemistry between the two female leads – something we so rarely get to see portrayed with such depth on screen. The show doesn’t just explore the entrepreneurial journey, it also beautifully captures the magic of collaboration and female friendship, making it deeply relatable."

Do You Wanna Partner Release Date

Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, Do You Wanna Partner is slated to premiere on September 12, 2025. It will be clashing with Aryan Khan's Netflix series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.