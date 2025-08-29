Varun Dhawan Criticised For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding Pillion After Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Netizens Ask, 'Challan Nahi Katega?'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings on Friday (August 29), the third day of Ganeshotsav. Several photos and videos of the actors have surfaced on social media. However, one video has caught the attention of netizens in which he is seen riding pillion with a paparazzo on a scooty.

While a section of netizens praised his humble and down-to-earth nature, others pointed out that he did not wear a helmet.

Soon after Varun left the pandal after offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, he was mobbed by fans. A photographer took Varun on his bike a little away from the pandal. Varun happily sat as the pillion rider.

He was seen wearing a yellow and white kurta and he covered his face with a mask.

Netizens criticise pap and Varun

After the video surfaced on Instagram, netizens criticised both the paparazzo and Varun for flouting traffic rules. Several users even tagged the official account of Mumbai Police, questioning whether any action would be taken against them.

"Helmet pehne ga to kaise malum padega sab ko, kaise batayega ki maine Varun ko lift diya," a user commented.

Another wrote, "@mumbaipolice sir helmet nhi wear kia hai ….papers pure h k nhi yeh nhi pata."

"@mumbaipolice iska challan nahi katega??" asked a netizen.

Earlier today, Varun offered prayers at the pandal and also interacted with devotees waiting in the queue. The actor visits the iconic pandal every year.

Other celebs who have visited Lalbaugcha Raja are Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhagyashree, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Helmet rule for pillion rider

In November 2024, the Maharashtra Traffic Department had announced new rule which was for both motorcycle riders and their passengers to wear helmets at all times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen on the big screens in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The film is all set to release on October 2.

He will also be seen in Border 2 with Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and others.