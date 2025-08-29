Varun Dhawan Greets Fans Outside Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal In Mumbai After Offering Prayers

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 29, 2025
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted today, August 29, visiting Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganpati
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The actor visited Lalbaugcha Raja shortly after unveiling the teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role
The Student of the Year star looked vibrant in a yellow kurta while visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal
Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John, however, the film failed at the box office
Varun Dhawan made his way inside and offered prayers
Dressed in his yellow kurta, the actor warmly greeted excited fans waiting in line for their darshan
Varun Dhawan has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Border 2 in his pipeline
Several reports state that Varun will have a cameo in Thama, reprising his role from Bhediya