 Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty's Series
Amidst the lively setting of urban living, the series centres on two dynamic best friends—Shikha and Anahita. The series is based on themes of friendship, ambition, breaking the rules, and building success through hustle, jugaad, and passion.

Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty's upcoming series Do You Wanna Partner is a comedy-drama series that is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 12, 2025. The series is based on themes of friendship, ambition, breaking the rules, and building success through hustle, jugaad, and passion.

About Do You Wanna Partner

The streaming platform has shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "raising a toast because they're here with something brew-tiful 🍺#DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime, New Series, September 12." It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gongopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora. The series is created by Mithun Gongopadhayay and Nishant Nayak. Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha has helmed the series.

Storyline

Amidst the lively setting of urban living, the series centres on two dynamic best friends—Shikha and Anahita (portrayed by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty), who embark on a bold quest to establish their own alcohol venture.

Karan Johar expresses his excitement

Karan Johar, producer of Do You Wanna Partner, said, "Do You Wanna Partner' is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun - a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It's quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad. Collaborating with Prime Video continues to be a creatively fulfilling experience for all of us at Dharmatic Entertainment."

He further said, "Together, we've brought audiences bold, contemporary narratives that travel across geographies. We're proud of the colourful, chaotic world we've built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I'm thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe."

Cast

Along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the show also stars Jaaved Jaafrey, Nakuul Mehta, Sufi Motiwala, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari and Rannvijay Singha, among others.

