 Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'

Actor Gaurav Khanna reacted to rumours of being the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19. The Anupamaa star, loved for his role as Anuj Kapadia, laughed off the claims and said, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not. I never judge an actor by the paycheck… My aim is to just do well in this season."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, loved for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the hit serial Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, has entered the reality show Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Several reports claimed that he is the highest-paid actor on the show; however, Gaurav has now responded to these rumours.

Gaurav Khanna On Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19

With a loud laugh, Gaurav told India Today that it could be a rumour. or maybe not, as people say a lot of things, but he does not believe in hearsay. "I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table. I don't even know who the contestants are, and we also don't discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season," he added.

Read Also
Gaurav Khanna On Participating In Bigg Boss 19: 'It's An Opportunity To Rise From The Ashes &...
article-image

Gaurav also reacted to claims that he turned to reality TV due to fewer acting opportunities. Earlier, he participated in the cooking-based reality show MasterChef India, where he emerged as the winner. In response, he said he simply urged people to be happy.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'
'No Helmet, Riding From Wrong Side', Delhi Youths Attack Traffic Cops When Asked For License; Arrested
'No Helmet, Riding From Wrong Side', Delhi Youths Attack Traffic Cops When Asked For License; Arrested
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plans To Raise ₹3,000 Crore By Issuing Non-Convertible Debentures
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plans To Raise ₹3,000 Crore By Issuing Non-Convertible Debentures
HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

"Because after this, you would see how many good roles come my way. You would be surprised yourself. To be honest, I also said no to a few shows to participate in Bigg Boss. I think that says a lot," he shared.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A...

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A...

Shilpa Shetty & Family To NOT Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi This Year Due To 'Bereavement' In Family

Shilpa Shetty & Family To NOT Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi This Year Due To 'Bereavement' In Family

Bengali Actor & BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Dies After Battling Respiratory Ailments At 62 In Kolkata...

Bengali Actor & BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Dies After Battling Respiratory Ailments At 62 In Kolkata...

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha In Secret Room; Picture Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha In Secret Room; Picture Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's ₹250 Crore 'Krishna Raj' Bungalow: Inside Couple's Luxurious 6-Storey...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's ₹250 Crore 'Krishna Raj' Bungalow: Inside Couple's Luxurious 6-Storey...