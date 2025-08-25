Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, loved for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the hit serial Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, has entered the reality show Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Several reports claimed that he is the highest-paid actor on the show; however, Gaurav has now responded to these rumours.

Gaurav Khanna On Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19

With a loud laugh, Gaurav told India Today that it could be a rumour. or maybe not, as people say a lot of things, but he does not believe in hearsay. "I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table. I don't even know who the contestants are, and we also don't discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season," he added.

Gaurav also reacted to claims that he turned to reality TV due to fewer acting opportunities. Earlier, he participated in the cooking-based reality show MasterChef India, where he emerged as the winner. In response, he said he simply urged people to be happy.

"Because after this, you would see how many good roles come my way. You would be surprised yourself. To be honest, I also said no to a few shows to participate in Bigg Boss. I think that says a lot," he shared.