'16 Months And Counting...': Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June 2024. After their wedding, the couple has made it to the news multiple times because of their rumoured pregnancy. A couple of days ago, the two were clicked at a Diwali party, and after looking at Sonakshi, netizens started speculating that she is pregnant. The actress on Thursday took to Instagram to react to her pregnancy rumours.

Sonakshi shared some pictures of her in a desi outfit, and wrote, "World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali (sic)." Check out the post below...

On Wednesday, Zaheer also joked about it in front of the paparazzi. While posing for the pictures, he kept his hand on Sonakshi's stomach, so the actress laughed and shouted, "Zaheer!" Later, he said, "Mazaak kar rahe hai." Check out the video below...

So now, the couple has clarified that they are not expecting their first child right now. However, we are sure their fans would be keen to see them as parents.

Sonakshi Sinha Upcoming Movies

Sonakshi will next be seen in Jatadhara, which also stars Sudheer Babu and Divya Khossla in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on November 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, she will be a part of Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour. The show is going to take place on November 14, 2025, in Doha.

Zaheer is also an actor, but currently he has no films that are officially announced.