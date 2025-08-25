 'Chashma Utaro Paaji': Mika Singh Trolled For 'Om Shanti' Comment On Post About Hera Pheri Director Priyadarshan's 'Retirement'
The confusion began after a post on Instagram stated, "Hera Pheri 3 the last project! Priyadarshan may bid farewell to Bollywood." However, Mika appears to have misunderstood the caption. Believing it to be an obituary, he commented, "Om Shanti," a phrase traditionally used in India to mourn the passing of someone and to pray for peace to the departed soul. He was trolled for his reaction

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Singer Mika Singh has landed in an awkward spot on social media after he mistook a news post about veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan's possible retirement as a death announcement. The mix-up has now led to a wave of trolling online.

The confusion began when Aaj Tak shared a post on Instagram stating in Hindi, "Hera Pheri 3 the last project! Priyadarshan may bid farewell to Bollywood."

The post suggested that the filmmaker, known for directing classics like Hera Pheri, Hungama, and Virasat, might consider stepping away from the industry after his upcoming project Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

However, Mika appears to have misunderstood the caption. Believing it to be an obituary, he commented, "Om Shanti," a phrase traditionally used in India to mourn the passing of someone and to pray for peace to the departed soul.

Netizens troll Mika Singh

His comment immediately caught the attention of users, who pointed out that Priyadarshan is alive and well. Netizens were quick to flood the comments section with reactions, with many of them trolling Mika for not reading the post carefully. A section of users also asked if he is 'drunk'.

"Paaji peg sheg to nahi maar liya na 😂😂😂 tussi chashma utaro," wrote a user. Another asked, "Arey sir apne daru pi rakhi hain kya?"

Mika Singh has not yet responded to the trolling or deleted his comment.

Priyadarshan's upcoming Hindi films

Priyadarshan, whose career spans more than four decades across Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, remains one of the most celebrated storytellers in Indian cinema.

On the work front, he recently began the shooting of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan. The filming began on Saturday (August 23), in Kerala's Kochi and Akshay had shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

Priyadarshan will also direct Akshay's Bhooth Bangla which is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. However, there's no update on Hera Pheri 3 yet.

