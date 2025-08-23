 Watch: Akshay Kumar Shares BTS Video From Sets As He Begins Haiwaan Shoot With Saif Ali Khan & Priyadarshan In Kochi
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have teamed up once again for Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller 'Haiwaan.' The shooting for the film began on Saturday, August 23, in Kerala's Kochi and to mark the day, Akshay took to his Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes video from the set

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
After nearly 18 years, the iconic Khiladi duo is back in action! Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who once ruled the silver screen with films like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' 'Yeh Dillagi,' and 'Tashan,' are all set to reignite their on-screen chemistry.

The two have teamed up once again for veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller 'Haiwaan.' The shooting for the film began on Saturday, August 23, in Kerala's Kochi and to mark the day, Akshay took to his Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes video from the set.

Wearing a T-shirt with the word "Saint" printed on it, he looked at Saif and joked, "I know this devil very well," teasing his co-star and hinting at the fun chemistry they share.

Along with the video, the actor added a caption that read, "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se 'Haiwaan' :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let's get the haiwaniyat rolling!!"

Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. 

