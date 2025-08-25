 Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha In Secret Room; Picture Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha In Secret Room; Picture Goes Viral

On Sunday, during the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, was unable to enter the house as he had received less votes than Mridul Tiwari. However, a picture of Shehbaz has gone viral on social media in which he is seen sitting in the secret room of the BB house.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
In Bigg Boss 19, something very different happened. Even before the show started, the makers had opened voting lines for two contestants, Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. Fans had to vote for them, and Mridul won and entered the house on Sunday. While everyone thought that Shehbaz won't be entering the house as he had received less votes, a picture of him has gone viral on social media in which he is sitting in the secret room.

Fans of Shehbaz were quite upset that they won't get to see him in the show. However, they are now quite excited to know that he is in secret room. It will be interesting to see what task Shehbaz will be given.

Shehbaz Badesha Talks About Shehnaaz Gill

While talking to The Free Press Journal, when Shehbaz was asked if he is feeling pressure because his sister Shehnaaz had pariticipated in the show earlier, he said, "There is no pressure on me. I feel proud to carry the tag of being Shehnaaz Gill's brother. Mera apna khoon hai, so mujhe koi problem nahi hai."

Further when asked if he thinks audience will support him because he is Shehnaaz's brother, Shehbaz said, "No, it's not like that. If I do something good, then only they will support me. If they are Shehnaaz' fan, then they will support her only, not me."

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

16 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Natalia Janozsek, and Neelam Giri.

The game has just begun, so it will be interesting to see what twists and turns we will get to watch in Bigg Boss 19.

