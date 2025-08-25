 Shilpa Shetty & Family To NOT Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi This Year Due To 'Bereavement' In Family
Actress Shilpa Shetty shared that she will be skipping Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year due to a bereavement in the family. The actress, known for her vibrant festivities, shared on Instagram, "With deep grief… this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations… We will be observing a mourning period of 13 days."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her family are known for their vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, this year, the actress revealed that they might be skipping the festivities due to a 'bereavement' in the family. Shilpa did not share further details.

On Monday, August 25, Shilpa took to her Instagram story and issued a statement, that read, "Dear friends, With deep grief, we regret to inform you, due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude, The Kundra Family."

article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@theshilpashetty

For the caption, Shilpa added, "Ganpati bappa morya, pudchyavarshi lav kar ya."

Shilpa Shetty Work Front

On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen on the dance reality show Super Dancer season 5, where she is seen as one of the judges alongside Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji.

article-image

She was last seen in Sukhee, starring Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa Shetty Upcoming Film

Next, Shilpa has KD: The Devil, which marks her return to Kannada films after nearly 18 years. She has also worked in 1998's Preethsod Thappa and Ravichandra's Ondagona Baa and 2005 film Auto Shankar.

Set in the 1970s, KD: The Devil features her as Satyavati.

The film features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

